6 year old boy who died in Waterford tragedy named locally

The young boy who died in tragic circumstances in County Waterford yesterday has been named locally as Matthew Healy.

He was a Senior Infant pupil at a local primary school.

The six-year-old boy's remains were discovered in the Rathmoylan area close to Ballymacaw in the early hours of Friday morning.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene and continues to be questioned at a Garda Station in the region.

The body of the deceased was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem, which will determine the course of the investigation.

A prayer vigil will take place in the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity tonight, Saturday, for the wider community.

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan said,

The death of a child is an unimaginable tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this deeply tragic loss

Garda investigations remain ongoing.

If you have been impacted and want to speak to someone, you can contact Samaritans by calling 116123.

If you'd prefer to text, 'Text About It' is a free and anonymous grief support service. You can free text HELLO to 50808.

