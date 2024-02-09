'A dark cloud' over Dunmore East following death of six-year-old boy

A forensic examination is underway near Dunmore East, in county Waterford following the discovery of a child's body in a car.

The six-year-old boy's remains were discovered in the Rathmoylan area close to Ballymacaw shortly after midnight.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene, and continues to be questioned at a nearby Garda Station.

The body of the deceased has been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem.

Shock and disbelief

Advertisement

Sinn Féin Councillor and Ballymacaw resident Jim Griffin has described what the feeling has been like on the ground.

"There's a dark cloud over the entire area.

"Most people come here for a bit of sea swimming or they're coming from the cliff walk in Dunmore. I mean you'd normally be upbeat when you're in this area.

"To hear this tragic news today - it's hard on everybody but especially for the emergency services who have deal with everything," he said.

Advertisement

One local woman described the news as a 'complete shock' and said her immediate reaction was fear it was someone she knew.

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan says the news comes with deep sorrow and profound sadness.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young child during this incredibly difficult time.



"The tightknit community in Dunmore East will be devastated by this heartbreaking loss.

"The death of a child is an unimaginable tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this deeply tragic loss," he said.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.

Reporting by Rachael Dunphy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.