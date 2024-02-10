Vigil to be held following Waterford tragedy

A prayer vigil is to take place in Waterford City tonight after the tragic death of a young boy in County Waterford.

The six-year-old boy's remains were discovered in the Rathmoylan area close to Ballymacaw in the early hours of Friday morning.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore announced the vigil will take place at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity at 7 pm tonight, Saturday.

The vigil will offer prayers for the grieving family and the wider community affected by the tragedy.

Bishop Cullinan invited all members of the community, to 'join in solidarity and support during this difficult time'.

Expressing his condolences, Bishop Cullinan said;

The loss of a young life is a profound tragedy that deeply affects us all. As a community, it is important for us to come together in prayer and reflection to offer comfort and strength to the family and friends of the young boy who has left us too soon.

A woman in her 30s remains in Garda custody in relation to the incident.

The results of a post-mortem will determine the course of a Garda investigation.

