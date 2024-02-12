Play Button
Waterford News

Family of Matthew Healy issue statement

Matthew Healy was was found dead in a car in Waterford on Friday
Jayde Maher
The father of Matthew Healy, the six-year-old boy who was discovered unresponsive near Dunmore East last week, has issued a statement.

James Healy told the Irish Examiner he is deeply grateful for the vigils that were held for his son in Waterford over the weekend.

He appealed for privacy and said details of Matthew’s funeral, which will take place in Cork, will be released shortly.

It's understood the woman who has been arrested in connection with the young boy’s death on Friday has yet to be formally interviewed.

The paper reports that Gardaí are waiting for the woman to be deemed medically fit.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister has confirmed counselling is being made available at Matthew Healy’s school.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

