Family of Matthew Healy issue statement

The father of Matthew Healy, the six-year-old boy who was discovered unresponsive near Dunmore East last week, has issued a statement.

James Healy told the Irish Examiner he is deeply grateful for the vigils that were held for his son in Waterford over the weekend.

He appealed for privacy and said details of Matthew’s funeral, which will take place in Cork, will be released shortly.

It's understood the woman who has been arrested in connection with the young boy’s death on Friday has yet to be formally interviewed.

The paper reports that Gardaí are waiting for the woman to be deemed medically fit.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister has confirmed counselling is being made available at Matthew Healy’s school.

