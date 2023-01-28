Play Button
Play Button
News

Funeral of toddler who died in tragic choking incident takes place in Co Cork

Funeral of toddler who died in tragic choking incident takes place in Co Cork
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Olivia Kelleher

The funeral of a two-year-old boy who died after he choked on a piece of fruit earlier this week has taken place in Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Joshua Odonkor, of Ard Carrig in Skibbereen, is survived by his parents Philomena and Moses and his brother Emmanuel.

The toddler was buried in St Patrick's cemetery in Coronea, Skibbereen following prayers on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Joshua died on Wednesday evening at his home in Ardcarrig after he choked on a grape. Emergency services rushed to the housing estate shortly after 9pm after the alarm was raised by his family.

A post-mortem examination took place at Cork University Hospital and an inquest will be held in due course. Gardaí have confirmed the incident is being treated as a "tragic accident".

Former mayor of Skibbereen and Independent Councillor Karen Coakley said locals are "heartbroken" for the Ghanaian family who only moved to the area recently.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Former Kilkenny hurler dies in single-vehicle crash

 By Beat News
News 2

Conor McGregor claims he could have been killed after cycling incident

 By Beat News
News 3

Eddie Hutch Jnr bailed after arrest for criminal trespass

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement