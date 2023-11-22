Galway, Cork and Dublin named among world's best student cities

Three Irish cities have been named among the 50 top locations in the world for students.

The rankings were compiled using ratings and reviews by TheCampusAdvisor.com, placing Galway in 7th place, making it the only Irish city to crack the top 10.

The western city scored 4.47 out of five, but came out on top in the 'student friendliness' category and fourth in terms of nightlife.

Cork was named the 22nd best student city overall, with a rating of 4.24 out of five, while Dublin was further down the pecking order at 38th, scoring 3.96 out of five.

Melbourne (Australia) was named the best student city in the world for 2023, followed by Berlin (Germany), Newcastle (UK), Brno (Czech Republic), and Seoul (South Korea) rounding out the top five.

Ahead of Galway was Vienna (Austria) in sixth, while Warsaw (Poland) took eighth, followed by Montreal (Canada) and Singapore.

In addition to student friendliness and nightlife, the research also considered the cost of living, public transport, amenities and safety of each city.

Vilnius (Lithuania) rated best for the cost of living, Newcastle for nightlife, Berlin for public transport, Melbourne for amenities and Singapore for safety.

By Muireann Duffy

