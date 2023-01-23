Garda left with ‘long-lasting, permanent’ injuries following assault at the weekend

A 32 year old man has appeared in court charged in relation to an incident in Dublin which left a Garda with ‘long-lasting, permanent’ injuries at the weekend.

Daniel Quinn, of Farnham Drive, Finglas, has been charged with a number of offences following the incident in Ballymun on Saturday.

Mr Quinn appeared in court charged with the assault of a named member of An Garda Síochána, four counts of criminal damage along with a count of theft and one count of dangerous driving.

In an application for bail, the Court heard he had been on sick leave from work, but that he was due to return this week.

His solicitor Tracey Horan said he was of limited means, which was disputed by arresting Garda Seargent Aidan Monahan of Santry Garda Station.

Sgt Monahan claimed Mr Quinn was in possession of three cars; A Mercedes, an Audi and a BMW, but Mr Quinn addressed the court to say the latter two of those cars had been scrapped.

Gardaí objected to bail due to the serious nature of the charges, which Sgt Monahan alleged resulted in a named Garda receiving ‘permanent, long-lasting deformities’ on his finger.

Judge Treasa Kelly remanded Mr Quinn in custody with consent to bail which was set at 1500 euro.

He will appear before Cloverhill District Court via videolink on Wednesday.