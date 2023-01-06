Play Button
Gardaí appeal for information in hit and run collision with elderly cyclist

Shaun Connolly
Gardaí are appealing for information following a road traffic collision which occurred in Kilcloone, Co. Meath on Thursday, 8th December 2022.

At approximately 1.20 pm, a vehicle collided with a cyclist, on the L2214, Kilcloone to Maynooth Road.

Following the incident, the cyclist, a man aged in his 70s, was treated for serious injuries.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. In particular, they are appealing to anyone who may have aided this man shortly after the collision, to please come forward to Gardaí.

Anyone who may have been on the L2214 Kilcloone to Maynooth Road and witnessed the incident or anyone with dash cam footage of the area during this time should contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

