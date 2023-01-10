Gardaí appeal for information on missing 7-year-old collected from school by taxi

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 7-year-old Martha Alite who was reported missing on Monday, January 9th.

Martha is described as being 4' 9" in height with a slim build. She has long blond hair and blue eyes. Martha was wearing blue trousers, a blue jumper, blue canvas shoes and a blue and pink jacket at the time she went missing.

It is believed that Martha could be in the company of an adult male relative.

Gardaí believe that Martha was collected from her school in Firhouse, Dublin 24 on Monday 9th January 2023 at approximately 2 pm by an adult male relative in a taxi.

An Garda Síochána are not aware of Martha’s whereabouts at this time.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any taxi driver or any other person who may have had a male passenger that collected Martha from a school in Firhouse, Dublin 24 on Monday afternoon, to contact them.

Gardaí believe Martha and her relative may have travelled to a domestic residence in Blessington, Co. Wicklow. Gardaí are appealing to any taxi driver or any other person who may have driven Martha and another male passenger to or from Blessington to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to any accommodation provider who accommodated an adult male and Martha on the night of Monday 9th January 2023 to contact them.

Any person with any information on Martha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station at 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí are also appealing to this adult male relative to urgently make contact with An Garda Síochána.

Missing Waterford Teen Found

A missing teenager from Waterford was been found safe and well on Sunday last in an unrelated missing persons case.

15-year-old Bobby Power was reported missing from his home on the 26th of July 2022, almost 6 months ago.

A statement from Gardaí, said they "would like to thank the public for their assistance".