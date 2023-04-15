Gardaí appeal for witnesses following hit-and-run incident

Gardaí in County Monaghan are appealing for information following a hit-and-run overnight.

A woman in her 60s was injured during the incident on Main Street in Ballybay shortly before 9.00 pm.

She was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment of what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The car involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene and has yet to be located.

Enquiries are ongoing and local gardai have appealed for information to assist them in their investigation.

They are asking anyone in the area at approximately 8.45 - 9.00 pm - especially those with camera footage - to come forward.

You can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or visit any Garda Station.