Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Carlow arson attack that destroyed 13 cars

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of an arson attack in Co Carlow which left 13 cars destroyed.
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Sarah Slater

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of an arson attack in Co Carlow which left 13 cars destroyed.

The incident occurred on St Patrick’s Day when the arsonists broke into a site known as Green Acres in Ballyvergal, along the Dublin Road at the edge of Carlow town.

Tens of thousands of euro worth of damage was caused when a number of cars were burnt out.

Green Acres was used as a ballroom in the 1950s and as a restaurant up until the 1980s, but has since been used for some time as a used car sales premises where dozens of cars are kept.

The arsonists are understood to have broken into the site in the early hours of Friday, March 17th. The premises has previously been the subject of other incidents.

The scene of the fire was cordoned off for several hours on Friday to allow forensic team investigators to conduct an examination.

A garda spokesperson confirmed a number of cars were damaged during the incident.

“Gardaí attended an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at approximately 12.40am on Friday in the Ballyvergal area of Palletine, Carlow.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

Gardaí have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area and are appealing for information.

