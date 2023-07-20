Gardaí believe missing nine month old is with relative

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of nine-month-old Sinita Ward McDonagh.

She is missing from Castlerea, Co. Roscommon.

Sinita was last seen at 09:55 am on Monday, 17th July 2023 in Castlerea.

The baby is believed to be in the company of an adult female relative, Julie Ward.



An Garda Síochána has ongoing concerns for the well-being of Sinita.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

