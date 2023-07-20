Play Button
Play Button
News

Gardaí believe missing nine month old is with relative

Gardaí believe missing nine month old is with relative
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of nine-month-old Sinita Ward McDonagh.

She is missing from Castlerea, Co. Roscommon.

Sinita was last seen at 09:55 am on Monday, 17th July 2023 in Castlerea.

The baby is believed to be in the company of an adult female relative, Julie Ward. An Garda Síochána has ongoing concerns for the well-being of Sinita.   Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Ronan Keating performs at his brother's funeral

 By Beat News
Women's World Cup 2023 2

Ireland suffer defeat in World Cup opener against Australia

 By Shaun Connolly
News 3

Gardaí hunt for boat as search for more drugs off Donegal stepped up

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement