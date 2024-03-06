Play Button
Gardaí launch investigation after body of woman found in Dublin

The body of a woman in her 20s was found in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí in Santry are currently at the scene in relation to the discovery of the body on Griffith Avenue, Whitehall.

Gardaí were alerted to the body at 5.50 am. The body of the woman, aged in her 20s remains at the scene which is currently preserved and the scene will be examined.

A post-mortem will take place in due course which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

