Gardaí on the hunt for three people who stole giant 99 ice cream cone

Gardaí in County Donegal are appealing to the individuals who have 'whipped a giant plastic ice cream outside of a shop in Letterkenny to 'drop it back'.

The enormous cone was taken from outside a premises at Glencar Shopping Centre on Sunday Morning (21st May) at 6.23 am.

As reported by the Irish Mirror, investigating Gardaí have scanned hundreds of CCTV images attempting to locate the culprits.

The early-morning theft is believed to have been carried out by two men and a woman who quickly headed in the direction of Dr McGinley Road.

Gardaí are appealing to any early morning drivers to come forward if they witnessed the giant cone making its way along the road.

Speaking after the theft of the novelty cone, Garda Grainne Doherty said: "The appearance of a giant ice cream cone can't go unnoticed! Somebody has seen this cone.

"If a giant ice cream cone has appeared in your living room or your friend's apartment, somebody knows something about this.

"These things are quite expensive, and times are hard for businesses. We are anxious to have this item returned to the owner.

"To whoever did take it, it might have been a moment of madness - drop it back."

If you have any information about this cone, contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 916 7100.

