Gardaí seek assistance in locating teenager last seen in Waterford City

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Tobiasz Rogolski.

Tobiasz was last seen in Waterford City on Tuesday, 14th March 2023, with those close to him extremely worried for his safety.

He is described as approximately 6 foot 1 inch in height with a slight build, black hair and blue eyes.

It's believed that he may currently be in the Cork city area.

Anyone with information on Tobiasz's whereabouts can contact Waterford Garda Station at 051 305300.

Alternatively, you can contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or present yourself to any Garda Station.

This follows a recent appeal from Gardaí in Wexford about the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jim Bob McDonagh.

He is missing from his home in Wexford Town since Tuesday, 21st March.

Jim Bob is described as being around 6 feet tall with a broad build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí.