Gardaí seek information on Waterford man missing since December

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Waterford man.

69-year-old Michal Piotrowski was last seen on Dunmore Road in Ballinakill at approximately 11.40 am on Tuesday, December 19th.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 in height, with a slim build and grey hair.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were driving along the Dunmore East Road and surrounding areas between 11.35am – 12.30pm on December 19th, who may have video footage, to make this available to them.

Gardaí and Michal's family are concerned for his well-being and anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station at 051 305 300.

