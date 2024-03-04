Play Button
Gardaí seize weapons and ammunition suspected to be linked to 'dark web'

Gardaí seize weapons and ammunition suspected to be linked to 'dark web'
An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
Three young men are due in court following a guns and ammunition seizure in Co Kildare.

Gardaí are investigating if the seizure is linked to the dark web or dark net.

On Saturday, gardai stopped a car in Kildare as part of an intelligence-led operation.

They found a handgun, a rifle and 40 rounds of ammunition.

Three young men - aged 19, 20 and 21 were arrested and questioned over the weekend.

They have now been charged and are due before Naas District Court this morning.

Gardaí are investigating if the weapons had been bought online via the darknet.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan

