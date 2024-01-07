Girl (5) stabbed in Parnell Square attack ‘must relearn everything’, family say

The family of the girl seriously injured in the Dublin school stabbing incident has said she will have to "relearn everything" as a result of her injury.

The five-year-old - who has been in hospital since she was attacked outside her school on Parnell Square on November 23rd – was moved out of intensive care three weeks ago.

In an update shared on a GoFundMe page set up for the girl, her family said she had now entered "the third phase of her recovery".

"This will be the longest as she will relearn everything as a result of her injury," they said.

"Once again, she is so strong and we are proud to be by her side supporting her, guiding her, and, above all, loving her every step of the way".

Several people were hurt in the attack in Parnell Square East on November 23rd.

Two other children injured during the incident have since been released from hospital, while their carer was also moved out of intensive care last month.

A riot in Dublin city centre followed the attack, which led to a man being charged and put before a Dublin court.

Riad Bouchaker, of no fixed address, is accused of trying to murder the two girls and boy.

He is also charged with assault causing serious harm to a care worker.

He is further charged with three counts of assault causing harm and the possession and production of a 36cm kitchen knife.

