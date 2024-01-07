Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Girl (5) stabbed in Parnell Square attack ‘must relearn everything’, family say

Girl (5) stabbed in Parnell Square attack ‘must relearn everything’, family say
The scene in Dublin city centre, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The family of the girl seriously injured in the Dublin school stabbing incident has said she will have to "relearn everything" as a result of her injury.

The five-year-old - who has been in hospital since she was attacked outside her school on Parnell Square on November 23rd – was moved out of intensive care three weeks ago.

In an update shared on a GoFundMe page set up for the girl, her family said she had now entered "the third phase of her recovery".

"This will be the longest as she will relearn everything as a result of her injury," they said.

Advertisement

"Once again, she is so strong and we are proud to be by her side supporting her, guiding her, and, above all, loving her every step of the way".

Several people were hurt in the attack in Parnell Square East on November 23rd.

Two other children injured during the incident have since been released from hospital, while their carer was also moved out of intensive care last month.

A riot in Dublin city centre followed the attack, which led to a man being charged and put before a Dublin court.

Advertisement

Riad Bouchaker, of no fixed address, is accused of trying to murder the two girls and boy.

He is also charged with assault causing serious harm to a care worker.

He is further charged with three counts of assault causing harm and the possession and production of a 36cm kitchen knife.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Australian Open due to ‘micro tear’ on a muscle

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 2

Footballer shot in the arm while playing match in Co Tipperary

 By Beat News
News 3

Frost and ice on the way as cold weather advisory issued

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement