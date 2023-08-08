GoFundMe set up for Wexford man following one punch attack in Australia

A GoFundMe has been set for a Wexford man after a one-punch attack in Australia.

41-year-old Frank Staples is receiving treatment in Intensive Care after the attack outside a restaurant in Perth in last month.

The incident happened at a McDonald's 2 weeks ago where Mr. Staples was assaulted by a young man.

Frank sustained a brain hemorrhage as a result of the attack and was in a coma in ICU here in Perth.

According to his sister Sarah, who set up the fundraiser online, Frank remains in ICU.

"He has woken up but is being sedated for his safety.

"Currently, he has a section of his skull removed due to swelling in his brain."

The fundraiser was launched yesterday and has already received over 50 donations.

The target is to reach 100,000 Australian Dollars to focus on Frank's recovery.

Her statement reads:

"Hi, I’m Sarah, my older brother Frank Staples from Wexford, Ireland, was unfortunately assaulted outside McDonalds in Perth 2 weeks ago.

"He was knocked to the ground because of one punch to the side of the head by a young Australian man.

"Frank sustained a brain hemorrhage as a result of the attack and was in a coma in ICU here in Perth.

"My 71 y/o dad, Jim, flew over to Australia straight away to be with him.

"Frank's mam, Stasia can’t make this long journey due to her medical issues.

"Frank's wife, Jackie is from Brazil and flew from Ireland to be with him too.

"Frank is 41 y/o. Jackie and himself live together in Dublin.

"They got married 4 years ago and plan to have kids in the future.

"Frank came to Australia in April this year and has been working in Sydney since.

"He arrived in Perth just a week before the incident.

"He was coming ahead of Jackie to set up a new life for the two of them here.

"Their plans have been ruined by one punch.

"Frank remains in ICU, he has woken up but is being sedated for his safety. Currently, he has a section of his skull removed due to swelling in his brain.

"He’s made some progress so he’s been able to be taken off the ventilator and now has a tracheotomy tube in.

"Since we don't have any family in Perth, the cost of flights to get here, transport, accommodation and food are already adding up. On top of Frank's future medical expenses.

"Jackie will stay in Perth as long as her job allows.

"My dad is going to stay here until Frank is well enough that they can get him home.

"Considering his current condition it will be a very long time.

"In this devastating time, I would love to be able to ease some of my family's current and future financial stresses that they are going to face so we can all focus on Frank's recovery.

"We’ve had many messages and phone calls from people, especially the Irish here in Australia, which has been so heartwarming. If you want to help, this GoFundMe is going to alleviate a lot of stress for my family.

"Anything, big or small that you can comfortably donate is very much appreciated."

To find out more or to make a donation, you can visit gofundme.com.

