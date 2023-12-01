GoFundMe set up to save Waterford's native Bilberry Goats

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to acquire lands containing bilberry goats native to Waterford City.

It was recently reported that the patch of land containing the goats had been placed on the market.

The Bilberry goat is a breed of feral goat which is believed to have lived in one herd on Bilberry Rock in Waterford City in the south of Ireland for hundreds of years.

According to Waterford News and Star, the 8.75 acre green site is located in Gracedieu, and carries an advised minimum value of €275,000.

The GoFundMe page, started by Orla Foley, follows a recent Change.org petition to save the goats, which has amassed over 2,000 signatures.

Explaining the recent fundraising efforts, Orla Foley stated on the GoFundme page: “Hi, my name is Orla and I am asking for help to raise funds to buy land (the habitat of the critically endangered Bilberry Goats in Waterford, Ireland), that is up for auction on November 30, 2023. I am a member of the Bilberry Goats Heritage Trust, that was set up to care for the goats.”

“Time is running out for this ancient unique breed of goats, as their habitat is being sold from beneath their feet,” stated Orla.

“This land has been their sanctuary for centuries as it contains unique vegetation for their survival, which is vitally important. All donations will be used to buy the land (their habitat) to save the unique native Bilberry Goats from extinction. The Bilberry Goats need your help at this critical time.”

The GoFundMe page is available to view at https://www.gofundme.com/f/critically-endangered-bilberry-goats

