Good weather set to continue for coming week

11/08/2022 People enjoying the sunny weather on Donabate beach, North County Dublin. Photo Collins Agency
Dayna Kearney
Ireland is being treated to beautiful weather and it's set to continue for most of the week.

The country has been basking in glorious sunshine over the bank holiday weekend and it looks like it's going to stick around.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says not much is going to change, but a shower may creep in northern areas.

"Mainly lots of blue skies further east and it really will be just cloudy spells"

He says it will be warmer in the West and a bit cooler on the East Coast. No rain is being forecast at the moment but O'Reilly says this might change.

"It's still looking rather settled for the rest of the week, temperatures are still up into the twenties"

He says there's a small bit of uncertainty around next weekend with a small chance of a few showers.

He added: "There's very little rainfall for the next seven to ten days on the charts at the moment"

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

