Gradaí renew appeal for help finding boy who's been missing almost a week

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy.

Calum Kavanagh, from Athy, County Kildare, has been missing since Wednesday 14th February.

Calum is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, light brown hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black rainbreaker jacket with a brown jumper underneath and tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Calum's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Calum's whereabouts is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 056 863 4210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

