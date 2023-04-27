Grandmother endures horrific sexual assault following night out in Waterford city

A grandmother who was sexually assaulted after a night out in Waterford said she was 'left for dead' by the individual(s) who attacked her.

The incident occurred in the Poleberry area of Waterford in the early hours of March 30, and Gardaí have confirmed that their investigations are ongoing into the allegations made.

The woman claims the incident began when a man grabbed her from behind. She says she woke hours later on the ground with a scarf over her face, naked and covered in mud.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, the woman, who does not wish to be named, declared that she also suffered a head injury during the vicious assault.

Advertisement

Grandmother attacked and sexually assaulted after night out in Waterford https://t.co/641vM8ccsK — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) April 26, 2023

"I don’t go out much, but I went out that night with friends because I’d stayed in all over covid," she said.

Advertisement

"I couldn’t get a taxi home so I didn’t hang around and started walking on my own.

"When I turned around there was a man there, it wasn’t too late, maybe after midnight."

"I don’t know where he came out of, and he said ‘I’m going home with you’.

"I knew something was going to happen but I didn’t think I would be left to die. I remember saying ‘get away from me’.

Advertisement

"I don’t know what happened next. I woke up half naked, on the ground full of dirt and my scarf was wrapped around my face and some of my body.

"When I did come around, I was in a lot of pain. There was a man beside me, he was on the phone and then he handed me the phone and said it was the guards."

The woman said that members of the Gardaí escorted her home, and then returned to take her to hospital the following morning.

"I was traumatised and I had a head injury. I don’t know why I wasn’t brought to hospital straight away. The bruises on my legs, breast, neck, and thighs came out a few days later.

"After I was examined I was brought back to the scene of the crime to talk the gardaí through it. I am so traumatised."