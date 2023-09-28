Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

English-Irish actor Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82.

Best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series, the actor's family say he died peacefully in hospital.

As well as the Harry Potter series, Gambon was well-known in the radio, theatre and television worlds, and won four TV Baftas for his work.

In more recent years, the actor starred in films such as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and The King's Speech.

Tributes have poured in on social media, with fans of the actor sharing mem

A statement from the actor's family shared he died following a bout of pneumonia.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Born in Dublin to Irish parents, Gambon moved to the U.K. as a child and was given a Knighthood for services to drama in 1999.

