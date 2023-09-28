Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: British actor Sir Michael Gambon arrives at Westminster Abbey for a memorial service for theatre great Sir Peter Hall OBE on September 11, 2018 in London, England. Sir Peter Hall was the former director of the National Theatre and founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He died on September 11, 2017 aged 86. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

English-Irish actor Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82.

Best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series, the actor's family say he died peacefully in hospital.

As well as the Harry Potter series, Gambon was well-known in the radio, theatre and television worlds, and won four TV Baftas for his work.

In more recent years, the actor starred in films such as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and The King's Speech.

Advertisement

Tributes have poured in on social media, with fans of the actor sharing mem

A statement from the actor's family shared he died following a bout of pneumonia.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Born in Dublin to Irish parents, Gambon moved to the U.K. as a child and was given a Knighthood for services to drama in 1999.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Ireland is no soft touch for drug traffickers, says McEntee

 By Beat News
Property 2

Bayview House: A Blend of History and Modern Luxury in Arthurstown, Co. Wexford

 By Brian Griffin
Waterford News 3

Traffic jam in Waterford due to two-vehicle crash

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement