All 8 Harry Potter movies are coming to Netflix tomorrow

Potterheads rejoice! All eight Harry Potter movies are set to arrive on Netflix starting tomorrow, Wednesday, May 16.

The US streaming giant made the announcement across their Irish and British social media channels this morning.

🚨 All 8 Harry Potter films come to Netflix UK/IE tomorrow!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/F6wCgDmKfU — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 16, 2023

Potterheads in Ireland have long been left heartbroken after realising it wasn't just a case of switching on Netflix to stream their favourite wizarding franchise.

Adding to the confusion among fans was the fact that the movies were available to stream on the platform in other territories, including Canada, Spain and Portugal.

The full list of Harry Potter movies available to stream from tomorrow on Netflix include:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) -

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix (2007) -

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 (2011)

New Harry Potter TV series announced

The streaming announcement follows confirmation that a multi-series Harry Potter TV show is in the works.

The 'faithful adaption' will feature a brand new cast while staying “authentic to the original books”, to bring the wizarding adventures to new audiences.

Max is the new streaming service of Warner Bros, the production company behind the original films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday during Warner Bros Discovery’s unveiling of the streaming service in Los Angeles.

Max said the series would be produced with “the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for”.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” the streamer said.

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

Rowling said she was “looking forward” to being a part of the new adaptation.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” the author said.

Casey Bloys, chairman and chief executive of HBO and Max content, said: “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way.

“Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World."

