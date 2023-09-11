Play Button
Heatwave comes to abrupt end as temperatures drop

Heatwave comes to abrupt end as temperatures drop
Summer weather July 20th 2022, © PA Archive/PA Images
The last gasp of summer has departed as last week's heatwave has been replaced by wet and cloudy conditions across the country.

After temperatures hit the high 20s during the second half of last week, Monday saw the resumption of regular programming with overcast skies and patchy rain and drizzle.

The last of four yellow thunderstorm alerts issued for much of the country over the weekend expired at midnight.

Monday is set to remain damp and dull for much of the day, with some sunshine peaking through in the late afternoon towards the north. Maximum temperature will take a noticeable hit, falling to between 15 and 19 degrees.

Temperatures will stay in a similar region through to Wednesday, with scattered showers coming in from the Atlantic for the rest of the week. Some coastal regions may also experience strong winds.

Thursday and Friday are looking brighter, with highest temperatures again expected to be in the region of 15 to 18 degrees.

