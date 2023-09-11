Heatwave comes to abrupt end as temperatures drop

The last gasp of summer has departed as last week's heatwave has been replaced by wet and cloudy conditions across the country.

After temperatures hit the high 20s during the second half of last week, Monday saw the resumption of regular programming with overcast skies and patchy rain and drizzle.

The last of four yellow thunderstorm alerts issued for much of the country over the weekend expired at midnight.

Cloudy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle slowly clearing eastwards☁️🌧️ A few late sunny spells in the west and north later🌥️ Cooler with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light northwesterly or variable winds🌡️🍃 pic.twitter.com/srqUwYcqs8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 11, 2023

Monday is set to remain damp and dull for much of the day, with some sunshine peaking through in the late afternoon towards the north. Maximum temperature will take a noticeable hit, falling to between 15 and 19 degrees.

Temperatures will stay in a similar region through to Wednesday, with scattered showers coming in from the Atlantic for the rest of the week. Some coastal regions may also experience strong winds.

Thursday and Friday are looking brighter, with highest temperatures again expected to be in the region of 15 to 18 degrees.

