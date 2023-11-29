Heavy fog brings warning for 14 counties

Dense fog will impact visibility and cause dangerous driving conditions on Wednesday morning as a weather warning has been issued for 14 counties in the Republic.

The yellow alert for fog began at 5.30am and will remain in place until 11am.

The warning covered Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Roscommon.

As temperatures fall nationwide, the UK Met Office has also placed Antrim, Derry and Tyrone under a yellow alert for ice, lasting until 10am.

Conditions are set to remain low for the remainder of the week, with overnight temperatures falling below freezing.

