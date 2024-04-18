Play Button
Heineken to increase the price of a pint by six cent

Heineken to increase the price of a pint by six cent
Heineken Ireland has announced it's increasing the cost of its beers.

The company will add six cent per pint to the price of a draught beer from early June.

It says it's impossible for it to continue to absorb production price increases.

The company owns brands like Birra Moretti, Orchard Thieves and Tiger.

Heineken’s announcement comes in the wake of similar move by Diageo, which last month announced a 6 cent increase in the price of a pint of Guinness, Carlsberg and Smithwick. Guinness 0.0 was lifted by nine cents.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises last November was €5.64, up 48 cents in the year, while lager cost €6.07, up 50 cents year on year, but prices vary depending on the establishment.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

