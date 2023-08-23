Play Button
Heinz launch ketchup-filled hash browns

Heinz launch ketchup-filled hash browns
Photo: Heinz UK Facebook
Michelle Heffernan
Shoppers are calling it a serious "game-changer."

Your morning-after fry could become even tastier with the latest addition from Heinz UK-enter the ketchup-filled hash brown.

Arriving exclusively to Iceland stores, Heinz Tomato-Filled Hash Browns combine all the flavour of their popular red sauce with the golden crisp deliciousness of the hash brown.

But wait-this is not the first hash brown filling on offer from the brand. The condiment giant previously launched baked-bean filled hash browns in 2022, which fans rated as "delicious"(though the amount of beans inside was thought to be slightly lacking .)

Commenting on the announcement on Heinz UK's Instagram fans were both excited and dismissive. "Yum" wrote food blogger Neha Gandesha, while another Instagram user commented: "Just dip them in ketchup if you want it, do't see the need for it."

Too much? Or just enough? Ketch'up with the times 😉

Are you a foodie? Check out these South East chippers shortlisted for Deliveroo's Chipper Hot Spots.

