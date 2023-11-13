Here are the best Christmas markets in the South East

As Christmas approaches, different counties are preparing for the festivities and the joy that the Xmas season brings.

We look at the best Christmas markets in the South East.

Waterford Winterval

One of the most popular Christmas Markets in Ireland is Waterford's Winterval.

This year's market will be the 11th of its kindand its ice-skating rink, and train will now feature alongside Waterford's new attraction- the 32-metre-high Waterford Eye.

It will begin on November 17 this year until December 23 and will be based throughout Ireland's oldest city.

The market will be on the main market in the Waterford Cultural Quarter, right through Georges Street, Gladstone Street, and O'Connell Street.

The earliest time you'll be able to see it up and running is from 11 am, and stalls will begin to shut up at 8 pm.

🎅 Only 11 MORE SLEEPS UNTIL THE WINTERVAL LAUNCH PARADE & TURNING ON OF THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ✨

⛄ Who are you coming to Winterval 2023 with? #winterval pic.twitter.com/bFMMufdKvr — Winterval Waterford (@Winterval_WAT) November 6, 2023

Yulefest Kilkenny

Another one of Ireland and the South East's favourite market in Kilkenny will open to the public on November 25th.

Yulefest will hold all manner of food, drink, entertainment, and gifts for all the family.

The town's medieval streets will be lit up from ground to roof in lights and make for a perfect day out for aesthetic sightseeing with a warm drink in hand.

Santa Claus is coming to town...and he's bringing the festivities with him! 🎅🏻 The #YulefestKilkenny Christmas light switch-on will take place on the 25th November and from then, expect a packed calendar of events across County Kilkenny in the run-up to #Christmas... 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ibUkMAxyG9 — Visit Kilkenny (@LoveKilkenny) November 13, 2023

Mountain View, Kilkenny

If you want to stay away from the buzz of Kilkenny city, Ballyhale's Mountain View markets is promising to be a destination in itself.

The market is located on the rolling hilltop estate of a former golf course, Mountain View.

The market kicks off on November 24, their Sunday market will run on November 26 and December 3 and 23, with Santa due to make an appearance on December 10 and 17.

If you want something to do past December 25, the team will be ringing in the New Year with a lively celebration and market on December 31.

Tickets to see Santa cost €10. Entrance to the market is free.

