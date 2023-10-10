Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Holly Willoughby has announced she will not be returning to This Morning.

The host has been off-air for a number of days after a man was arrested for plotting to kidnap her.

In a statement on Instagram, Willoughby thanked viewers of the show who have been 'loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.'

It's been an honour just to be part of it's story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

The ITV show has been in the headlines for a number of months since Holly's former co-host Philip Schofield stood down from the show.

Schofield, who hosted This Morning with Holly for 14 years, stood down in May of this year after details of an affair he had with a younger colleague were released.

The duo also host the ITV competition Dancing on Ice. Contestants for the 2024 series have been announced, however it is not yet known if 'Holly and Phil' will host the show.

