Hospital system already overwhelmed ahead of bank holiday weekend – INMO

Ahead of a busy bank holiday weekend, the hospital system is already overwhelmed.

444 patients are waiting on trolleys on Friday morning according to the Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation (INMO).

The figure includes 31 children, bringing the total number of patients who have been forced to wait for a hospital bed this week to 2,528.

There are 82 patients waiting for a bed in University Hospital Limerick, 27 of whom were in the Emergency Department.

Commenting on Friday's figures, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

"Once again we are heading into a bank holiday weekend with an unacceptable amount of patients, particularly young children, being treated on trolleys or chairs.

"St Patrick’s weekend is always a very busy weekend for our members. Our members will be working short in many hospitals this weekend as so many patient-facing roles remain vacant."

Ms Ní Sheaghdha added that nurses and midwives are now dealing with "very real risks to patient and staff safety" due to the ongoing HSE hiring freeze.

"The INMO has made clear to the HSE and Government the very real impacts the recruitment moratorium is having on our members and the patients they are trying their best to provide safe care to.

"They must now reverse their continued position that is leading to staff and patient safety being compromised," she said.

By Michael Bolton

