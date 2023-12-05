How Waterford Gardaí helped stop the Dublin riots

40 local Gardaí were deployed to Dublin in response to riots that gripped the capital last month.

Buses, a Luas tram, and Garda cars were set on fire, sparked by the stabbing outside a primary school on Parnell Square.

Chief Superintendent at Waterford Garda Station, Anthony Pettit told last night's meeting of the Local Community Safety Partnership that many Waterford Gardaí were deployed to the riots.

He expressed his hope that there won't be a repeat of those scenes.

"We certainly don't want to see a repeat of what happened in Dublin that Thursday night, or anywhere else", said Pettit. "As it unfolded, there was a request for assistance to go into Dublin as the events developed. At very short notice, we sent about 40 members from the Waterford / Kilkenny / Carlow division. We were requested for further resources from Friday, Saturday, and so on."

He revealed that any Gardaí that were deployed to Dublin were called back to Waterford, to prepare for a potential demonstration that was being negotiated locally.

"There was a planned protest for Waterford on the Friday night", he acknowledged. "We actually brought our public order units back from Dublin to police that. Thankfully, that was a very low-key event. It passed off without incident - but we were ready nevertheless."

