Huge surge in respiratory illness last week with 985 cases

There has been a massive surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases with 368 people hospitalised last week, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The common respiratory illness, which particularly affects babies and young children, saw 985 cases last week.

The number of people infected with the virus was already at record levels.

The HPSC said overall there have been 3,644 cases of the illness during the current winter season.

Advertisement

There were a total of three outbreaks in private households last week and so far this winter there have been seven outbreaks of respiratory illness.

In terms of other illnesses, there were 172 cases of influenza with a total of 56 people hospitalised from influenza. There were a total of 444 cases of COVID-19 last week and 192 people hospitalised from Covid.

Meanwhile, norovirus known as the 'vomiting bug' has also been on the rise in Ireland. High levels of norovirus activity can increase demand on healthcare facilities and staff.

In November, HPSC data showed norovirus notifications in Ireland tripled to more than 30 per week. There has also been a significant upsurge in norovirus outbreaks in healthcare facilities.

Advertisement

The currently circulating strain of norovirus is GII.4 (Sydney) or very similar variants. This has been the dominant strain since 2012.

Their key messages for health and care professionals:

Have a high index of suspicion for norovirus and assume that all vomitus is infectious;

When two or more people in the same building or group develop vomiting within a day or so of one another, this may likely be norovirus;

It is imperative to clean and decontaminate soiled areas immediately;

Strict attention to routine hygiene, cleaning, and disinfection during outbreaks is key;

Cohorting of ill patients is necessary to prevent further transmission;

Exclude ill staff.

Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.