A woman's body has been discovered at a house in Sligo.

The discovery was made in Sligo town shortly after 8.30pm last night.

The scene has been preserved for a technical exam.

The body remains at the scene and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A post-mortem exam will be carried out, which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

