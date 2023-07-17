Investigation launched as two competitors killed in Sligo Rally crash

Motorsport Ireland has begun an investigation into the deaths of two competitors at the Sligo Stages Rally.

Both men in their 30s and 40s were killed while taking part in the rally yesterday afternoon which led to the event being called off.

Two men who were competing in the rally lost their lives in the tragic accident on the sixth stage at Carrowcushcly in Ballymote when their car hit a wall, at around 3pm.

The bodies of the driver in his 30s and the passenger in his 40s were later removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Motorsport Ireland has extended its deepest sympathies to their families and friends awswell as the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising the event.

Motorsport Ireland Statement

In a statement, released yesterday evening they said:

"Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors who were fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally.

"Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.

"Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

"Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the events at today’s event to establish how this accident occurred."

Motorsport Ireland Statement issued at 18:00 on July 16th 2023 pic.twitter.com/QBgCgCuipH — Motorsport Ireland (@MotorsportIRL) July 16, 2023

Appeal

Gardaí are asking that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging apps.

Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to them.

