Investigation underway into 'abhorrent' violent incident at youth boxing event in Roscommon

Muireann Duffy

Violent scenes which broke out at a boxing tournament in Co Roscommon on Friday evening during which a man was seriously injured have been condemned as "abhorrent".

The incident took place on the first day of the 2024 National Boy 4 Championships which was being held at The Hub in Castlerea.

As reported by the Roscommon Herald, video footage of the incident circulated on social media showing a group of men, some of whom were wearing balaclavas, involved in the violence, with other spectators and young people running for cover.

Gardaí confirmed emergency services attended the scene of an incident of alleged assault on Friday evening, adding that a man aged in his 40s was seriously injured.

The man received medical treatment at the scene and was subsequently taken to University Hospital Galway. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí added their investigations into the matter are ongoing and "no further information is available at this time".

In a statement, the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) said it was aware of the incident, adding: "That such an incident could occur at a children’s sporting event is abhorrent, and is roundly condemned by every member of the Irish boxing family."

The association said it, its officials, Castlerea Boxing Club and the event's streaming partners, StreamSport, will assist investigating gardaí "in any way possible".

IABA confirmed the two remaining days of the tournament have been suspended and will be rescheduled.

"Understandably, there will be clubs, boxers, officials and supporters at a loss. But in the interest of their safety, there is no option; risk remains too high even if the competition proceeds behind closed doors," the statement added.