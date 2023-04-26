Play Button
Investigations underway following discovery of woman's body in Kilkenny

Shaun Connolly
Gardaí in Kilkenny are continuing investigations following the discovery of a woman's body.

The woman in her 50s was found at a property on Monday afternoon.

She has since been removed to Waterford University Hospital (UHW), where a post-mortem is scheduled to take place.

It is believed that the woman's death is not being treated as suspicious and that the results of the post-mortem will aid in Garda investigations.

We'll have more information to follow.

Arrests made following an investigation into crime gangs impersonating Gardaí

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested as part of an unrelated investigation based in Kilkenny into a criminal gang impersonating gardaí.

Six searches were carried out in three counties across the Dublin and Eastern regions yesterday morning.

During the course of the searches, gardaí also seized €3,000 in cash, five vehicles, and three Rolex watches.

Four men, aged between their 30s and 60s, and one woman in her 50s, were arrested.

The investigation, based in Kilkenny Garda Station, is continuing.

