Ireland has highest rate of gonorrhoea in Europe

Ireland had the highest incidence rate of gonorrhoea in Europe in 2022, according to new figures published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

3,812 were confirmed in just the space of a year - which is a rate of 75 cases per 100,000 people.

Throughout Europe - young women aged between 20 to 24 were particularly affected.

Ireland also had the third highest rate of syphilis with 24 cases per 100 thousand of the population.

Advertisement

There was also a rise in chlamydia cases here according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The organisation says the rise in STIs across Europe shows better awareness of testing and prevention is needed -along with combating stigma associated with the infections.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.