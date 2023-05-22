Ireland to introduce World's first health warning labels on alcohol

Ireland is becoming the first country in the world to have health labelling on alcohol products.

The Health Minister has signed the new measure into law, which will take effect in 3 years time.

Minister Stephen Donnelly is bringing into law the world's first comprehensive health labelling of alcohol products sold in Ireland, with similar health information available for customers in pubs and restaurants.

It means the labels of booze products will state the calorie content and grams of alcohol in them.

The risk of consuming alcohol

They'll warn about the risk of consuming alcohol when pregnant and of the risk of liver disease and cancer deaths from drinking.

According to the Irish Times, Minster Stephen Donnelly said “This law is designed to give all of us as consumers a better understanding of the alcohol content and health risks associated with consuming alcohol.

"With that information, we can make an informed decision about our own alcohol consumption.

"Packaging of other food and drink products already contains health information and, where appropriate, health warnings.

"This law is bringing alcohol products into line with that."

The labels will direct the consumer to the HSE website, www.askaboutalcohol.ie, for further information.

There is a three-year lead-in time built into the law, to give businesses enough time to prepare for the change.

It will take effect from the 22nd of May 2026.

