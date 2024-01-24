Ireland's biggest dog festival is back for 2024

Ireland's biggest dog festival has announced its return for Summer 2024.

Whether you have a four legged friend, or are a fan of the fun loving pets, this is the weekend for you.

If not - well then you're barking up the wrong tree!

'Dogitude' is the ultimate Irish dog lovers' festival.

It will celebrate a mans best friend in all their forms over two days.

It is making its return on Saturday and Sunday, May 25th & 26th to Causey Farm in Co. Meath.

There is a wide range of events on offer to festival goers including fashion shows, breed meet ups and cooking demonstrations just some of the activities to expect.

Ain’t nothing but a hound dog

Doggos and their humans can even make their way to the Woofstock stage for music with performances lined up across the weekend.

Acts such as Fox and Bucks, the Duffy Brothers and The Huddle Hiker are among those to take to the stage in May.

Organisers of Dogitude 2024 have confirmed the dates on their social media accounts.

In a post on Instagram they said: "Mark your calendar, dog lovers! 🗓️🐾

"Dogitude Festival is back.

"Returning on Saturday & Sunday, May 25th & 26th to Causey Farm. "The paw-arty planning is in full swing for Ireland's biggest dog festival."

Fans of the festival have welcomed the news.

"I have one mega excited little girl and 3 fur babies", one comment read.

Another fan said: "Yessss 🙌 we went last year and had a great time - will definitely be back this year - with our 3 dogs (last year was 2 😅)"

Whether your pal is a diamond in the ruff or a pawsh pooch, this festival will be sure to have something for all.

To find out more, check out www.dogitude.ie.

