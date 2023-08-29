Play Button
Ireland's biggest festival has banned disposable vapes 

Ireland's biggest festival has banned disposable vapes 
Ireland's biggest festival has banned disposable vapes.

Electric Picnic, which takes place this weekend, shared on its social media over the weekend that disposable vapes would not be welcome at the festival.

In a statement, EP said disposable vapes "pollute the environment and incorrect disposal of these can be hazardous at waste centres."

They're not the first festival to ban disposables. Earlier this year, Glastonbury added vapes to the list of items not to bring to the festival.

This weekend, Billie Eilish, Niall Horan, The Killers and more take to the stage at Stradbally, County Laois.

Along with vapes, Electric Picnic organisers have a full list of prohibited items, including megaphones, professional cameras, and kites. A full list of items you can or can't bring can be found here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

The Nitty Gritty

