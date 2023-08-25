The Script announced for next week's Electric Picnic

The Script have announced they will play next week's Electric Picnic.

The festival takes place next weekend, September 1st-3rd in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Sharing the news on social media, the band said: "Beyond excited to perform back home again"

Earlier this year, the band lost their guitarist Mark Sheehan, after a brief illness.

IRELAND! We are playing @EPfestival !! Beyond excited to perform back home again 💚 pic.twitter.com/3nWsF3ANcM — the script (@thescript) August 25, 2023

Speculation has been brewing for a number of months about the 'mystery headliner at Electric Picnic', which now seems to be solved.

The Script joins fellow headliners Billie Eilish, Niall Horan, The Killers and Fred, Again.

Earlier this month, Paolo Nutini was announced as a new headliner for the festival, after Lewis Capaldi announced he was taking a break from performing.

If you're heading to EP next week and The Script isn't your thing, there's a host of Irish acts to see across the weekend, including The Coronas, Inhaler and Wexford's Maverick Sabre.

