Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

The Script announced for next week's Electric Picnic

The Script announced for next week's Electric Picnic
Electric Picnic festival, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Script have announced they will play next week's Electric Picnic.

The festival takes place next weekend, September 1st-3rd in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Sharing the news on social media, the band said: "Beyond excited to perform back home again"

Earlier this year, the band lost their guitarist Mark Sheehan, after a brief illness.

Advertisement

Speculation has been brewing for a number of months about the 'mystery headliner at Electric Picnic', which now seems to be solved.

Advertisement

The Script joins fellow headliners Billie Eilish, Niall Horan, The Killers and Fred, Again.

Earlier this month, Paolo Nutini was announced as a new headliner for the festival, after Lewis Capaldi announced he was taking a break from performing.

If you're heading to EP next week and The Script isn't your thing, there's a host of Irish acts to see across the weekend, including The Coronas, Inhaler and Wexford's Maverick Sabre.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

He's essential to Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp dismisses Mohamed Salah transfer talk

 By Beat News
News 2

Are you smarter than a Leaving Cert student? Take our quiz to find out

 By Beat News
Ours to Protect 3

Ep 12 - Good News

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement