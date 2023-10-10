Irish celebrity goes on trial accused of engaging in sexual acts with 16 year old

An Irish celebrity is accused of engaging in three sexual acts with a 16 year old girl over a decade ago.

The 40 year old man , who cannot be named for legal reasons, is reported to have met the teenager at the Oxegen music festival in 2010, and is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts with her between August and December 2010. The man is pleading not guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a person under 17 years of age.

The Journal reports that the complainant alleges the man put his penis in her mouth on three separate occasions in late 2010, even though he was aware she was aged under 17.

Senior Counsel Eilis Brennan opened the trial today at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, and told the jury that the complainant met the man when she had just completed fourth year in school. The man was aged 27 at the time. Ms Brennan stated the complainant did initially tell the man that she was 18, but later admitted to him that she was only 16 years of age.

The jury was informed that evidence would be presented showing that the man and the girl stayed in contact after the festival, and then met in the man's workplace. It is alleged the first incident of defilement took place in the stairwell of that building in August 2010.

According to the Journal, Ms Brennan told the jury that the man is charged with three counts of defilement under section 3 of the Criminal Law Act 2006. Ms Brennan also explained to the jury that it is not a defence in this case to say that the child consented to these acts at the time.

Lastly, the jury were reminded that the accused man is presumed innocent, and will only be convicted if, at the end of tr trial, the jury are agreed on his guilt.

The trial continues this week at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.