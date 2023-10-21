Irish celebrity relieved at 'not guilty' verdict

A well-known Irish celebrity seemed relieved to hear a verdict of 'not guilty' at the Criminal Court in Dublin today, states the Irish Independent.

The well-known entertainer, now in his 40s, was found not guilty of the alleged sexual assault.

The entertainer, who cannot be named due to the nature of these allegations, was accused of three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child. The complainant was 16 years old in 2010, when the alleged assaults took place in the entertainer's home.

The complainant, now a woman in her 20s stated that the celebrity was aware that she was underage at the time which the events were said to have taken place, and that he asked for her to keep it a secret. The now-acquitted entertainer stated that the acts ever happened.

He was seen to take a deep breath and close his eyes as the verdict of 'not guilty' was read out after 5 hours of deliberating.

