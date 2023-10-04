Play Button
Irish college asked to apologise for employing former Nazi officer

Irish college asked to apologise for employing former Nazi officer
Nazi collaborator Louis Feutren, far right, at St Conleth's in 1970.
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Former students of St Conleth's College in Dublin have called on the private school to apologise for employing a known former French Nazi officer.

Louis Feutren, who served in the SS during World War II subjected pupils to abuse over decades in the prestigious school.

The former Nazi was a member of Breton nationalist group 'Bezen Perrot' that hunted for Jews and French Resistance fighters.

Louis was sentenced to death in France after the war but fled to Ireland in 1945 where he taught French at St Conleth's College in Dublin from 1957 to 1985.

Feutren died in 2009, and was a known Nazi collaborator. According to the Guardian, he remained respected as an educator until his death in 2009.

Uki Goñi, a former student has called St Conleth's to apologise over Feutren, who signatories say regularly abused pupils in class.

In a letter cited by The Irish Times, Feutren continued to be physically abusive to students even after a 1982 ban on corporal punishment in Irish schools.

Mark Collins, a former pupil, said he was told to stand in front of the class and remove any item of clothing he could not name in French.

'So you have a 13-year-old boy thinking "am I going to be stripped naked here?"', he said.

Mr Collins, added that Feutren would 'twist your ear or smack you'. Corporal punishment in schools was made illegal in Ireland in 1982.

Mr Goñi, also described a sadistic Feutren as 'boastful, unrepentant and proud former officer in the most evil and tyrannical organisation of the 20th Century, the Nazi SS'.

