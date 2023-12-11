Irish Hotels Federation names Kilkenny HR staff the Southeast Branch ‘Employee of the Year’

The Irish Hotels Federation Southeast Branch has named Alice Macauley, HR Assistant at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny as its ‘Employee of the Year’.

Alice was announced as the winner of the award for the 23/24 season at a special awards ceremony.

Over 120 guests attended the annual ‘Christmas Gathering and Employee of the Year Awards’ in the Talbot Hotel Carlow where Alice was honoured.

There were 18 nominees from hotels and guesthouses across the southeast with Alice coming out on top for the employee of the year.

Alice's who joined the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny as a HR Assistant in the summer of 2022 had her name was put forward for nomination by her employer.

As a result of her win, Alice will be in contention for the upcoming National IHF Employee of the Year Awards, which will be held during the IHF's Annual Conference in February 2024.

Congratulating Alice on the award, IHF Southeast Branch Chair, Colm Neville said the judges highlighted her excellent communication skills, customer service and attention to detail when selecting her as the winner.

Also recognized on the night was Waterford's Darragh O Mahony from the Viking Hotel with a ‘Highly Commended Award’.

Teresa Bradshaw of the Hoban Hotel Kilkenny was also awarded the ‘Special Service Award’.

