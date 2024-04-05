Play Button
Irish man killed in helicopter crash in Swiss Alps named

Irish man killed in helicopter crash in Swiss Alps named
Mont Blanc, © Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
An Irish man killed in a helicopter crash in the Swiss Alps has been named.

James Goff, who was in his 30s, was one of three people who died when the chopper slid off a landing site at the summit of a mountain on Tuesday.

Three other people were injured in the crash.

James is the son of Robert and Sheelagh Goff – the owners of the 19th-century Ballinacor Estate in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, according to The Irish Times.

On Tuesday, a B3-type helicopter crashed at the Petit Combin mountain landing site during a drop-off.

The helicopter, carrying the pilot, a mountain guide and four clients, slid off the landing zone down the mountain.

Seven rescue helicopters responded to the crash and three of the people on board, including the Irish man, were found dead.

Two injured people were treated on the mountain before being airlifted to hospital, while the third surviving occupant was also rescued.

Swiss authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the incident and stood ready to provide consular assistance to the man’s family.  

Reporting by James Cox with additional reporting from Press Association

