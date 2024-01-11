Play Button
Irish passport now third most powerful in the world

Irish passport now third most powerful in the world
An Irish passport
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
The Irish passport is now ranked the third-most powerful in the world,

Holders of the Irish passport now have immediate access to 192 countries around the world.

The strength of the Irish passport is based on Henley's passport index, examining which travel documents grant either visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.

Japan, Spain, Italy, France, and Singapore are in joint first position, with access to 194 countries.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

