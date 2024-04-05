Irish troops arrive home from peacekeeping mission in Syria

More than 130 Irish troops arrived home from Syria on Friday, marking the end of the Defence Forces’ 10 years of peacekeeping in the area.

Ireland has now withdrawn its troops from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), who are deployed to monitor the border between Israel and Syria.

The group arriving at Dublin Airport included 133 troops of all ranks, consisting of 16 officers, 116 enlisted personnel and one chaplain.

The 68 Infantry Group was under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Oliver Clear.

To all the family and friends travelling to Dublin Airport to welcome home personnel from Syria, the flight is on time and we are hoping to welcome them into the arrivals hall at 1400hrs Looking forward to seeing you all there and giving them the welcome they deserve! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/C2rohCLetG — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) April 5, 2024

The group has a wide range of capabilities including armoured force protection, patrolling and mobility, surveillance, communications, medical and operational expertise.

There were emotional scenes at the arrivals area of Terminal 1, as hundreds of excited family members waited for their loved ones to return home.

Partners, parents and children held home-made “welcome home” signs, while others waved the tricolour.

Lisa Cunningham and her three-year-old daughter, Lucy McManus, held a “welcome home daddy” sign as they waited for her partner and Lucy’s dad, Neill McManus to arrive through the doors.

Ms Cunningham, who was joined by her mother, Carmel, said it was a long six months.

The family will travel back to their home in Athlone, Co Westmeath, on Friday evening.

Ms Cunningham said: “We are waiting on my partner and Lucy’s dad, Neill. He’s been away in Syria for six months. We are really excited that he is coming home today.

“It’s difficult at the start when he leaves, you find your own routine and you miss them. But luckily we can speak to him every day through video call and text messages. It makes all the difference.

“Especially with Lucy I am sure he probably feels like he misses out on a lot more. We miss him, but he also misses out on a lot.

“He is very tired from travelling so we will go home, probably get a bite to eat but we have no immediate plans. We might just chill this week and have some family time.”

Mr McManus told the PA news agency: “We are all happy to be home safe and sound. I really missed the family. Spending time together as a family is a big thing.

“It’s a great feeling to be home, especially back to little Lucy and we can enjoy our time off and spend family time together.

“We have a month off so we will enjoy that as best we can.”

Amanda Work and her daughter, Grace, patiently wait on her son, Conor Byrne, to arrive home.

Mr Byrne, from Galway – who is based at Athlone barracks, has been in the Defence Forces for six years.

Ms Work said: “Conor has been out in Syria for six months. When he’s away it’s not too different as he lives in Athlone and we live in Galway, but we do miss him travelling up and down to see us.

“But it’s great, we have face-time and texting. He texts us every day.

“It’s very easy to stay in contact with him.

“We are now going home to surprise his granddad as his granddad is an ex-army officer and he doesn’t know he is coming home today. Then we have another surprise after that, which Conor doesn’t know about.”

Mr Byrne’s girlfriend, Maria Smith from Kildare, was also waiting on him.

“It’s difficult being away from each other, as we live together and I find that quite tough. But as we can video call it’s okay,” she said.

“Times were tough in the last week especially as the internet was down so we haven’t been able to been in contact as much. But we make it work.

“I miss his company and I found the winter very tough because it’s dark and cold and I can’t light a fire to save my life, so I rely on him a lot I realised.

“I’m also not from Athlone, I find it tough being away from my own family. It is hard.

“Conor has a month off, and we are away to Vienna next weekend.”

Lieutenant Clear described Syria as an “interesting, beautiful and historic country”.

“It was a great place to serve,” he said.

“When you serve overseas that is the ultimate test of what we do. It’s the ultimate environment of where we can test our skills and show what we are capable of.”

He added: “I will take it easy for a little while. It’s great to be back.

“We conducted the withdrawal very successfully.

“Today is a day for saying what a professional group I was part of and what an honour it is to be an officer to serve with those people and be the representative for them front and centre.

“It’s a very proud day for me and for the Defence Forces. We’ve done a really good job in a challenging environment and done with pride.”

